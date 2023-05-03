How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3 will see the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
The Devils' matchup with the Hurricanes can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
|1/1/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|5-4 (F/SO) CAR
|12/20/2022
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|4-1 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils allow 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 29 goals during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
