Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0. The point total for the matchup is set at 216.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-9.5
|216.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 62 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 216.5 combined points.
- Boston's outings this year have an average total of 229.4, 12.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia has played 54 games this season that have gone over 216.5 combined points scored.
- Philadelphia has a 226.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.6 more points than this game's point total.
- Philadelphia has a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.
- The 76ers have won in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|62
|75.6%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|54
|65.9%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Six of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).
- Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- Philadelphia has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over five times.
- Philadelphia has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than on the road (23-18-0) this year.
- The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|13-12
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|2-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
