Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.455), slugging percentage (.584) and OPS (1.039) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 21 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has an RBI in 10 of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (53.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (80.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings