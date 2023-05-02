Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat match up versus the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 108-101 win versus the Knicks, Adebayo totaled 16 points and eight rebounds.

Now let's break down Adebayo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 14.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 7.7 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.5 PRA 29.5 32.8 26 PR 26.5 29.6 22.5



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

Adebayo is responsible for taking 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per contest.

The Knicks give up 42 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

