On Monday, Sean Murphy (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 20 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .256 with 13 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Murphy has had a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).

In six games this season, he has homered (26.1%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In nine games this season (39.1%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (17.4%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

