Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (18-9) and the New York Mets (15-12) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 29.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (3-0) against the Mets and Tylor Megill (3-1).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 16 out of the 24 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is undefeated in seven games this season when favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 138 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule