The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and following the second round Beau Hossler is in 12th place at -7.

Beau Hossler Insights

Hossler has finished under par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Hossler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Hossler will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -5 271 0 18 0 0 $1.4M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Hossler finished 12th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,456-yard length for this event.

The average course Hossler has played i the last year (7,281 yards) is 175 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,456).

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging par to finish in the 46th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Hossler shot better than 70% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hossler recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Hossler carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.0).

Hossler's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average (6.2).

In that last tournament, Hossler's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Hossler ended the RBC Heritage recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Hossler had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hossler's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

