Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena features the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 28, broadcast on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are up 3-2 in the series.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/25/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 3-2 NYI 4/23/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 4/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-1 NYI 4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders' 242 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals during that time.

Islanders Key Players