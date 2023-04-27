Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (17-8) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (12-13) at Truist Park on Thursday, April 27, with a start time of 12:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Marlins have +155 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright - ATL (0-1, 5.93 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.84 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 2-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Marlins had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

