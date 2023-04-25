Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) play at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Sunday, the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 114-108 in OT, led by Edwards with 34 points. Jokic was the top scorer for the losing squad with 43 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 43 11 6 2 0 5 Jamal Murray 19 7 5 0 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 15 5 2 0 2 2

Timberwolves' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 34 6 5 2 3 5 Mike Conley 19 2 8 0 0 3 Karl-Anthony Towns 17 11 2 1 1 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is the Timberwolves' top scorer (24.6 points per game), and he contributes 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Gobert is the Timberwolves' top rebounder (11.6 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the NBA.

Mike Conley paces the Timberwolves in assists (6.7 per game), and averages 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaylen Nowell gets the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Timberwolves 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 12.3 6.5 4.7 0.8 0.3 0.8 Anthony Edwards MIN 29 4.9 4.4 1.9 1.5 3.2 Jamal Murray DEN 14.9 3.1 4.4 0.7 0.5 2 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 19.5 9.5 3 0.2 0.6 2.1 Bruce Brown DEN 13.1 3.9 2.8 1.6 0.6 0.5 Rudy Gobert MIN 11.4 11.5 2.1 0.5 1 0

