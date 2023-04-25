On Tuesday, April 25, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (15-8) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (12-11) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +185 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (2-2, 3.22 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 13 (65%) of those contests.

The Braves have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.

The Marlins have been listed as an underdog of +185 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Vaughn Grissom 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

