Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.560) and OPS (1.012) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 17 of 22 games this year (77.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (54.5%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 22 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.