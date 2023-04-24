How to Watch the Rangers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN. The Rangers are ahead in the series 2-1.
Watch ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN to see the match unfold as the Rangers and Devils take the ice.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/22/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|2-1 (F/OT) NJ
|4/20/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|4/18/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|3/30/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|2-1 NJ
|1/7/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|4-3 (F/OT) NJ
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have given up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
- The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 5-1-4 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils' total of 222 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
