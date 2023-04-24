Kevin Pillar -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .211.
  • In seven of 12 games this season, Pillar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Pillar has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Cabrera (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
