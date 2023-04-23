Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, April 23 features the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars squaring off at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild lead the series 2-1. The Wild are favored (-120) against the Stars (+100).

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-120) Stars (+100) 5.5

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 37 of their 56 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.1%).

Minnesota is 37-16 (winning 69.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 54.5% chance to win.

Minnesota and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 43 of 85 games this season.

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have been an underdog 21 times, and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.

Dallas has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 8-10 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Stars.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in 43 of 85 games this season.

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 281 (7th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Minnesota hit the over once.

The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6.0 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Wild are putting up 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Wild are ranked 23rd in the league with 239 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

The Wild are ranked sixth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 219 total goals (2.7 per game).

Their goal differential (+20) ranks them 14th in the league.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars and their opponents hit the over just once over Dallas' most recent 10 contests.

The Stars total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 5.5 total given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.

The Stars have the league's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Stars have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.

Their fourth-best goal differential is +66.

