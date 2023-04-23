Today's NBA Playoff schedule has four quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks.

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Knicks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 47-35

47-35 CLE Record: 51-31

51-31 NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG) CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -2.5

NY -2.5 NY Odds to Win: -140

-140 CLE Odds to Win: +119

+119 Total: 206.5 points

The Golden State Warriors play host to the Sacramento Kings

The Kings take to the home court of the Warriors on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 44-38

44-38 SAC Record: 48-34

48-34 GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st) SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -7.5

GS -7.5 GS Odds to Win: -337

-337 SAC Odds to Win: +266

+266 Total: 237 points

The Atlanta Hawks host the Boston Celtics

The Celtics take to the home court of the Hawks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 41-41

41-41 BOS Record: 57-25

57-25 ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th) BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)

Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -6

BOS -6 BOS Odds to Win: -245

-245 ATL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 231.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets look to pull of an away win at the Timberwolves on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 42-40

42-40 DEN Record: 53-29

53-29 MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th) DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -3.5

DEN -3.5 DEN Odds to Win: -162

-162 MIN Odds to Win: +138

+138 Total: 225.5 points

