Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Kevin Pillar (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .200 with a double and two walks.
- Pillar has had a base hit in six of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
- Pillar has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
- Javier (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.