The Atlanta Hawks are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)

Hawks (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Celtics have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 35-45-2 record of the Hawks.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 7 or more (60%).

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).

Celtics Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics are putting up 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).

This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the league in assists at 25 per game.

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown, the Hawks are 24th and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Atlanta attempts 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets are 2-pointers, and 24.1% are 3-pointers.

