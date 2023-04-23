Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (14-7) and Houston Astros (11-10) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 3-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on April 23.

The Atlanta Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (1-0, 1.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (2-0, 3.68 ERA).

Braves vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 3, Astros 2.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 12, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 12 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 10-2 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta ranks 11th in the majors with 104 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule