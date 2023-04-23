Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Edwards, in his last game, had 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 120-111 loss to the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll dive into Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.6 27.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 4.8 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.6 PRA 38.5 34.8 36.7 PR -- 30.4 32.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.8



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Anthony Edwards has made 8.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 21.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 44 36 7 5 3 1 3 4/19/2023 42 41 2 4 6 3 2 4/16/2023 28 18 2 5 1 1 2 2/7/2023 21 19 3 3 1 1 0 2/5/2023 31 20 4 3 1 0 2 1/18/2023 37 16 9 3 0 1 1 1/2/2023 36 29 10 5 3 0 1

