Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vaughn Grissom -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom has a double and a walk while hitting .269.
- In six of seven games this season, Grissom has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Grissom has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Valdez (1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.