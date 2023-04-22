Crypto.com Arena is where the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) will go head to head on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET. Deandre Ayton and Mason Plumlee are players to watch for the Suns and Clippers, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Watch Ayton, Russell Westbrook and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns' Last Game

On Thursday, the Suns beat the Clippers 129-124, led by Devin Booker with 45 points (plus three assists and six rebounds). Norman Powell was the high scorer for the losing team with 42 points, and he chipped in three assists and five boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 45 6 3 3 2 3 Kevin Durant 28 6 5 2 0 1 Torrey Craig 15 4 2 0 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Clippers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Norman Powell 42 5 3 0 1 7 Russell Westbrook 30 8 12 3 1 3 Nah'Shon Hyland 20 1 2 1 0 2

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is tops on the Suns at 10 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 18 points. He is ninth in the league in rebounding.

Booker leads the Suns with 27.8 points per game and 5.5 assists, while also posting 4.5 rebounds.

Kevin Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Chris Paul is tops on the Suns at 8.9 assists per game, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 13.9 points. He is fourth in the NBA in assists.

Torrey Craig is posting 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Clippers Players to Watch

Westbrook is the Clippers' top assist man (7.5 per game), and he produces 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. His assist average ranks him eighth in the NBA.

Plumlee is putting up 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 68% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

Ivica Zubac is averaging a team-best 9.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.8 points and 1 assists, making 63.4% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

The Clippers receive 17 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Powell.

Terance Mann is averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 52% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Russell Westbrook LAC 20.2 5.6 8.5 1.2 1.1 2 Devin Booker PHO 22.9 2.6 4.7 1.7 0.5 1.4 Kawhi Leonard LAC 22 6.1 3.6 0.6 0.6 2.2 Kevin Durant PHO 20.8 5 3.8 0.5 1 1.9 Norman Powell LAC 18.8 2.6 2.1 1.1 0.3 1.3 Chris Paul PHO 12.1 4.1 5.7 1.2 0.3 1.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.