The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Astros.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .241 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Albies has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 20), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (25.0%).

In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings