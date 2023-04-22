Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has a double, two home runs and seven walks while batting .083.
- In four of 15 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Valdez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.80 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.