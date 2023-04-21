Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (211.5)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this year.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (43.8%).
- New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 82).
- The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, better than the .222 winning percentage for the Cavaliers as a moneyline underdog (4-14).
Knicks Performance Insights
- On offense, New York is averaging 116 points per game (11th-ranked in league). It is giving up 113.1 points per contest on defense (12th-ranked).
- The Knicks are putting up only 22.9 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- The Knicks rank 11th in the NBA with 12.6 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown.
- In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 60% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets) and 40% threes (30.1%).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Cleveland is 25th in the league offensively (112.3 points scored per game) and best on defense (106.9 points conceded).
- This season the Cavaliers are ranked 19th in the league in assists at 24.9 per game.
- At 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.7% from downtown, the Cavaliers are 19th and 11th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Cleveland takes 37.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.
