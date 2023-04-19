Oddsmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis and others when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-105) 13.5 (-115) 2.5 (-118) 0.5 (+240)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Wednesday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (13.5).
  • Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).
  • Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-120) 8.5 (-125) 6.5 (+120) 2.5 (-120)
  • The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.4 more than his prop total on Wednesday (26.5).
  • He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.
  • James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (-111) 2.5 (-182) 2.5 (-133)
  • The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 1.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 2.5).
  • Russell averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lakers vs. Grizzlies player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-110) 7.5 (-149) 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-118)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored 18.6 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 3.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Jackson has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).
  • Jackson has averaged 1.0 assist per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (1.5).
  • Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.