Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday, April 19 features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders facing off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes lead 1-0 in the series.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR 10/28/2022 Hurricanes Islanders 6-2 NYI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders' total of 217 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fifth in the league.

With 242 goals (3.0 per game), the Islanders have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Islanders Key Players