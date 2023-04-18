On Tuesday, Vaughn Grissom (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)

  • Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Grissom had a hit in 26 of 43 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games last year (five of 43), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grissom drove in a run in 11 of 43 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 46.5% of his games last season (20 of 43), he scored at least one run, and in four (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 23
.339 AVG .259
.431 OBP .304
.518 SLG .388
6 XBH 5
2 HR 3
7 RBI 11
12/8 K/BB 22/4
3 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 24
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Snell (0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.62 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .327 to his opponents.
