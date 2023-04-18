Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .255.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 17th in slugging.
- In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (42.9%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Snell (0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the lefty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .327 against him.
