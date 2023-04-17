The Atlanta Braves (12-4) and the San Diego Padres (8-9) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, April 17 at PETCO Park, with Max Fried getting the ball for the Braves and Ryan Weathers taking the mound for the Padres. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Braves are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Padres (+125). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (0-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Weathers - SD (1-0, 2.70 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 10 out of the 14 games, or 71.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have gone 7-2 (77.8%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

The Padres have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Padres have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

