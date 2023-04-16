Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .075 with two home runs and six walks.
- Ozuna has a hit in three of 12 games played this season (25.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.347 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 75th among qualifying pitchers this season.
