The RBC Heritage is in progress, and after the second round Taylor Moore is in 10th place at -7.

Looking to place a bet on Taylor Moore at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par nine times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Moore has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Moore has finished first once and has two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

In his past five events, Moore finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Moore hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 28 -6 272 1 22 2 4 $3.7M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Moore finished 10th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 82 yards longer than the 7,213-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

The average course Moore has played in the past year has been 101 yards longer than the 7,213 yards Harbour Town Golf Links will be at for this event.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore finished in the ninth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

He averaged 4.2 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which landed him in the 45th percentile of the field.

Moore shot better than 75% of the field at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.6.

Moore carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Moore carded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Moore recorded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

At that most recent competition, Moore's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Moore finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Moore outperformed the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

+6000

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.