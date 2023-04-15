The RBC Heritage is entering the final round, and Russell Henley is currently in 16th with a score of -9.

Looking to place a bet on Russell Henley at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Russell Henley Insights

Henley has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 17 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Henley has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Henley has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

This week Henley is seeking his fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Henley will attempt to make the cut for the fifth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 30 -6 274 1 14 3 4 $3.5M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Henley's past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 two times and the top 20 three times. His average finish has been 16th.

Henley has made the cut in five of his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Henley finished 16th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 82 yards longer than the 7,213-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

The courses that Henley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,321 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 91st percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was strong, putting him in the 82nd percentile of the field.

Henley shot better than 44% of the field at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Henley fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Henley did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.5).

Henley had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that last tournament, Henley had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Henley finished the Masters Tournament outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Henley finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Henley Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Henley's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.