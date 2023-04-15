The RBC Heritage is in progress, and following the second round Kyoung-Hoon Lee is in 60th place at -2.

Looking to place a bet on Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee Insights

Lee has finished better than par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Lee has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Lee has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Lee will attempt to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -5 271 1 21 3 4 $4.8M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Lee has had an average finish of 55th with a personal best of 48th at this tournament.

Lee has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Lee played this event was in 2023, and he finished 60th.

Harbour Town Golf Links will play at 7,213 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,295.

The courses that Lee has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,283 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

Lee was better than 75% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Lee fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Lee carded five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.5).

Lee had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that most recent tournament, Lee's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Lee finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Lee carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Lee Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.