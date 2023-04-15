Eli White is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 15, when he went 0-for-3 against the Reds.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eli White? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

  • White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • White got a hit in 16 of 47 games a year ago, with multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 6.4% of his games last season (47 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • White drove in a run in six of 47 games last season (12.8%), with two or more RBIz in three of them (6.4%).
  • In 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 18
.222 AVG .176
.300 OBP .246
.278 SLG .333
1 XBH 4
1 HR 2
5 RBI 5
21/6 K/BB 20/5
8 SB 4
Home Away
22 GP 25
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Bubic (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.