Heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage, Denny McCarthy is in 31st place at -7.

Looking to place a wager on Denny McCarthy at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Denny McCarthy Insights

McCarthy has finished below par eight times and shot 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 17 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

McCarthy has finished in the top 20 in three of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five events, McCarthy has posted a score better than average in four of them.

McCarthy has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 25 -6 274 0 21 2 5 $3.3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

McCarthy has one top-20 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

McCarthy has made the cut in four of his past five appearances at this tournament.

McCarthy last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 31st.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 7,213 yards.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 27 yards shorter than the average course McCarthy has played in the past year (7,240).

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy shot below average over the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 97th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, McCarthy shot better than 36% of the competitors (averaging 4.81 strokes).

McCarthy shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, McCarthy carded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

McCarthy's seven birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the tournament average (3.3).

In that most recent tournament, McCarthy carded a bogey or worse on five of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

McCarthy finished the Valspar Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, McCarthy carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards McCarthy Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect McCarthy's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.