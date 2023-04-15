Chris Kirk is in 31st place, with a score of -7, after the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to wager on Chris Kirk at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chris Kirk Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Kirk has finished below par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 17 rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Kirk has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Kirk has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Kirk hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -5 276 1 19 4 6 $4.3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Kirk's past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 35th.

Kirk has seven made cuts in his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Kirk finished 31st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Harbour Town Golf Links will play at 7,213 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,295.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 83 yards shorter than the average course Kirk has played in the past year (7,296).

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk was in the 78th percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which was strong enough to land him in the 67th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Kirk shot better than 44% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Kirk carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Kirk carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Kirk's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the field average (3.5).

At that last tournament, Kirk posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Kirk finished the Masters Tournament bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Kirk outperformed the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Kirk Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kirk's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.