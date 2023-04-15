Following the second round of the RBC Heritage, Andrew Putnam is in 46th at -3.

Looking to place a bet on Andrew Putnam at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Andrew Putnam Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Putnam has finished below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Putnam has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Putnam has had an average finish of 36th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -7 269 0 21 3 3 $3.1M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Putnam placed 46th in his only finish.

Putnam made the cut in one of his past five entries in this event.

Putnam finished 46th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, which is longer than the 7,213-yard length for this event.

The average course Putnam has played in the past year (7,277 yards) is 64 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Putnam's Last Time Out

Putnam was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 70th percentile on par 4s at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 4 strokes on those 40 holes.

Putnam was better than 50% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Putnam recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Putnam had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (two).

Putnam's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average of 5.1.

At that most recent tournament, Putnam had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Putnam finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Putnam carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Putnam Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Putnam's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.