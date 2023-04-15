Saturday's 1:00 PM ET game between the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) and the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) at Wells Fargo Center features the 76ers' Joel Embiid as a player to watch.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

76ers' Last Game

On Sunday, the 76ers knocked off the Nets 134-105, led by Mac McClung with 20 points. Cameron Thomas was the leading scorer for the losing side with 46 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mac McClung 20 9 9 0 0 3 Shake Milton 20 3 8 2 0 2 Louis King 20 4 2 1 0 4

Nets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Thomas 46 2 1 1 1 6 RaiQuan Gray 16 9 7 0 1 2 David Duke Jr. 15 8 4 3 0 0

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid leads his squad in both points (33.1) and rebounds (10.2) per game, and also puts up 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in the NBA).

James Harden leads the 76ers at 10.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 6.1 rebounds and 21.0 points. He is first in the league in assists.

Tobias Harris posts 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyrese Maxey is putting up 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

De'Anthony Melton posts 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is No. 1 on the Nets in scoring (20.1 points per game), and produces 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie is the Nets' top assist man (6.5 per game), and he contributes 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Nicolas Claxton is the Nets' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he delivers 12.6 points and 1.9 assists.

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges BKN 27.4 4.5 3.0 1.1 0.4 2.5 Joel Embiid PHI 22.5 6.8 2.9 0.3 0.9 0.5 Tyrese Maxey PHI 15.6 2.7 2.6 0.8 0.1 2.6 Spencer Dinwiddie BKN 13.0 3.9 9.7 0.8 0.2 1.3 Paul Reed PHI 7.5 5.8 0.7 0.9 0.9 0.1 Nicolas Claxton BKN 11.9 8.8 2.3 1.1 2.3 0.0

