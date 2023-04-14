Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Reds.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 15 hits, batting .294 this season with nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 16th in slugging.
- In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%) Olson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 53.8% of his games this season, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Royals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Singer (1-0) pitches for the Royals to make his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
