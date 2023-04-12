Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .194 with a double and two walks.
- This season, Rosario has posted at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
- Rosario has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Reds will send Greene (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
