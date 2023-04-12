Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .318 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
- In 83.3% of his 12 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.