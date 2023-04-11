Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 11 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is hitting .227 with a home run and two walks.
  • Albies has had a base hit in nine of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Cessa (0-0) pitches for the Reds to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.