Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 11
Two struggling clubs face off when the Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX. Both teams have lost three in a row.
Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have recorded a 4-5-1 record after putting up 23 total goals (four power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 14.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 24 goals in those games.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.1
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.4)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a 50-21-9 record overall, with a 13-9-22 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Carolina is 21-6-6 (48 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
- The six times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).
- Carolina has finished 4-7-3 in the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 11 points).
- The Hurricanes are 44-5-5 in the 54 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 93 points).
- In the 22 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 38 points after finishing 19-3-0.
- In the 63 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 41-18-4 (86 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 7-3-3 to register 17 points.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|18th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|2.95
|22nd
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|22nd
|3rd
|34.9
|Shots
|28.2
|29th
|1st
|25.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.5
|11th
|19th
|20.2%
|Power Play %
|21.4%
|15th
|2nd
|84.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.9%
|18th
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
