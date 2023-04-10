Matt Olson -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 14 hits and an OBP of .447, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .700.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 60.0% of his games this season, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

