After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .160 with a double and a walk.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in three games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
  • Rosario has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Reds have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ashcraft (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing hits.
