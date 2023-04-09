The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .222 with a home run and two walks.

Albies has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings