The Charlotte Hornets, with JT Thor, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Thor posted 10 points in a 112-109 loss versus the Rockets.

JT Thor Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 3.8 9.9 Rebounds 4.5 2.1 3.5 Assists -- 0.5 0.7 PRA -- 6.4 14.1 PR -- 5.9 13.4 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.8



JT Thor Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, JT Thor has made 1.4 shots per game, which adds up to 2.8% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.6 threes per game, or 4.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Thor's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.5.

Conceding 106.9 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the NBA, giving up 41.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 23.0 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA, allowing 11.3 makes per game.

JT Thor vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 15 11 6 1 1 1 0 3/12/2023 19 5 3 0 1 0 0

