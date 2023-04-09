Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on April 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has a double and a walk while batting .190.
- Rosario has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
- Rosario has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (1-0) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
