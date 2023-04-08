Hurricanes vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-19-9) and Buffalo Sabres (38-32-7) play at KeyBank Center on Saturday, April 8 at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO. The Hurricanes fell to the Nashville Predators 3-0 in their last game, while the Sabres are coming off a 7-6 shootout victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Sabres (+140)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 67.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (46-22).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Carolina has a 33-13 record (winning 71.7% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 62.3%.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|247 (18th)
|Goals
|276 (5th)
|198 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|281 (24th)
|49 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|61 (6th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|58 (25th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over twice.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 2.0 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 247 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league competition, allowing 198 goals to rank second.
- With a +49 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.
